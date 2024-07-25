Brokers Set Expectations for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 23rd. Roth Capital analyst P. Shen forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for SolarEdge Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($6.76) per share.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.35). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $204.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.82 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SEDG. Mizuho cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $104.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $71.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. DZ Bank cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.58.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $25.17 on Thursday. SolarEdge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $265.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.89.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,529,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,566,000 after purchasing an additional 92,230 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 419.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 28,227 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

