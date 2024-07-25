Brokers Set Expectations for Southwestern Energy’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Southwestern Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.42.

NYSE SWN opened at $6.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.03 and its 200-day moving average is $7.03.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 157.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 138,909 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 84,869 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,883 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, apricus wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

