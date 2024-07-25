Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 91.6% from the June 30th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:BPYPN traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,794. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day moving average of $12.28. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $13.99.

Brookfield Property Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3594 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.80%.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

