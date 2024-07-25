Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,519 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,355,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,482,223,000 after purchasing an additional 203,105 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,718,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,113,347,000 after acquiring an additional 392,250 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,236,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,360,000 after acquiring an additional 29,514 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth $217,663,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,000,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,236,000 after acquiring an additional 865,082 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $301,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

BRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America raised Brown & Brown from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $91.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.90.

Shares of BRO stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.96. 269,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,379. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.73 and a 12-month high of $99.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 21.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

