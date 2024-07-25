Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Brunswick (NYSE:BCGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.10), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 6.24%. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.35 EPS.

Brunswick Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BC traded up $6.07 on Thursday, hitting $79.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,705,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,474. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.18 and a 200-day moving average of $83.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $99.68.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.23%.

Insider Activity at Brunswick

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $28,681.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,771.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $100,560.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,767,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $28,681.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,771.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on BC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Brunswick from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Brunswick from $108.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Brunswick in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Earnings History for Brunswick (NYSE:BC)

