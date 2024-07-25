Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.15-$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion. Brunswick also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.000-5.500 EPS.
Brunswick Price Performance
BC opened at $73.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $66.47 and a 52-week high of $99.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.23. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.52.
Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.37%. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Brunswick will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Brunswick Dividend Announcement
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently issued reports on BC. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BC
Insider Transactions at Brunswick
In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $100,560.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $28,681.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,771.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $100,560.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.
Brunswick Company Profile
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Brunswick
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Ford Stock EPS Disappoints, Shares Plummet After-Hours
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- How Much Should You Be Investing? Try Our Calculators
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Enphase Energy Stock: Growth in the Renewable Energy Transition
Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.