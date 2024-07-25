BTU Metals (CVE:BTU) Stock Price Up 20%

BTU Metals Corp. (CVE:BTU – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 20% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.03. 213,015 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 290% from the average session volume of 54,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

BTU Metals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 56.53, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.67.

BTU Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BTU Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, development of mineral properties. Its flagship project is the Dixie Halo gold project located in the prolific Red Lake Ontario Mining District, Canada. The company was formerly known as BTU Capital Corp. and changed its name to BTU Metals Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BTU Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTU Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.