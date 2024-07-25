Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Raised to $288.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $284.00 to $288.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $252.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $212.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Burlington Stores from $233.00 to $218.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $248.80.

BURL stock opened at $246.48 on Monday. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $255.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $229.94 and a 200 day moving average of $210.44.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 300.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,034,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,135,000 after purchasing an additional 775,961 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,471,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,164,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 466.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 493,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,612,000 after acquiring an additional 406,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,735,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

