Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Buzzi Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZZUY remained flat at $19.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 59 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,583. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.78. Buzzi has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $21.89.

Buzzi Company Profile

Buzzi S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It has operations primarily in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Mexico, and Brazil. Buzzi S.p.A.

