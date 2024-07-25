Cairn Homes (LON:CRN) Sets New 1-Year High at $163.90

Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 163.90 ($2.12) and last traded at GBX 163.60 ($2.12), with a volume of 107018 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 161 ($2.08).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.13) price objective on shares of Cairn Homes in a report on Thursday, July 4th.
Get Our Latest Report on Cairn Homes
Cairn Homes Price Performance
Cairn Homes Company Profile
Cairn Homes plc, a holding company, operates as a home and community builder in Ireland. The company involved in the development and sale of residential properties, as well as rental of properties. It also provides financial services. Cairn Homes plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cairn Homes
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Food Processing Company Stock Gets Fried by Recall: Time to Buy
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Entertainment Stock Offers A Rare and Tempting Entry Opportunity
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Will China’s Interest Rate Cuts Ignite a Rally for This Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.