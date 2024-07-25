Cairn Homes (LON:CRN) Sets New 1-Year High at $163.90

Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 163.90 ($2.12) and last traded at GBX 163.60 ($2.12), with a volume of 107018 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 161 ($2.08).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.13) price objective on shares of Cairn Homes in a report on Thursday, July 4th.

Cairn Homes Price Performance

Cairn Homes Company Profile

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,432.73 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 146.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 136.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.81.

Cairn Homes plc, a holding company, operates as a home and community builder in Ireland. The company involved in the development and sale of residential properties, as well as rental of properties. It also provides financial services. Cairn Homes plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

