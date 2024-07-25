Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $640.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Cal-Maine Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

Cal-Maine Foods stock traded up $4.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.43. 306,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,900. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of -0.10. Cal-Maine Foods has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $71.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.03 and its 200-day moving average is $58.90.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cal-Maine Foods from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CALM

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.