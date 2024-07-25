Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, an increase of 317.2% from the June 30th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CHY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.25. 110,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,962. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.48. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.73 and a twelve month high of $12.16.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Midwest Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

