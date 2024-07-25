Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) Price Target to C$16.00

Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Solaris Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Solaris Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Solaris Resources from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Eight Capital cut their target price on shares of Solaris Resources from C$23.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Solaris Resources has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.60.

Solaris Resources Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of SLS opened at C$3.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$514.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 2.00. Solaris Resources has a 1 year low of C$3.31 and a 1 year high of C$6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 4.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.31.

In other Solaris Resources news, Senior Officer Jacqueline Wagenaar sold 18,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.02, for a total value of C$75,220.15. Corporate insiders own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Resources Company Profile

Solaris Resources Inc engages in exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising nine metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

