CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Acquires 10,678 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,010,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,678 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.16% of Invitation Homes worth $35,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INVH. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 80,498,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,392 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,346,883,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,923,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,700,000 after acquiring an additional 147,050 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 8,552,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,485,000 after acquiring an additional 384,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,067,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,952,000 after acquiring an additional 144,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Stock Down 7.7 %

Invitation Homes stock traded down $2.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.21. The stock had a trading volume of 6,671,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,171,180. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.49 and a 52-week high of $36.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $646.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.97 million. On average, analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 128.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INVH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.39.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $248,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $248,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,296 shares in the company, valued at $9,594,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

