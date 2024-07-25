CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,080,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,308 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.08% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $33,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 46,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 9,819 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,400,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,679,000 after acquiring an additional 77,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Roger Frederick Johnson sold 31,227 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $1,056,097.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,382,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Roger Frederick Johnson sold 31,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $1,056,097.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,382,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Minogue sold 17,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $580,871.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,253,989.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,520 shares of company stock worth $2,750,739. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of KDP traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.14. The company had a trading volume of 9,257,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,188,487. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.62. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 55.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on KDP. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

