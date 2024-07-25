CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Buys 127,827 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 991,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,827 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned about 0.52% of HF Sinclair worth $59,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on HF Sinclair from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $372,905.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 138,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,933,869.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:DINO traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,621,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,680. HF Sinclair Co. has a twelve month low of $47.09 and a twelve month high of $64.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.73.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 24.75%.

HF Sinclair Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.