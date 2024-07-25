CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Buys 1,582 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 126,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $31,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $461,525,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,547,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,416,000 after buying an additional 1,173,028 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,147,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,793,000 after buying an additional 934,304 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,697,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 557.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 496,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,967,000 after buying an additional 420,962 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Price Performance

Marriott International stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $235.65. The stock had a trading volume of 735,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,051. The stock has a market cap of $67.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.60. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.75 and a 52 week high of $260.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.75.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 376.88%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MAR. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.59.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

