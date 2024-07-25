CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Cuts Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co cut its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,659 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 8,695 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.10% of Palo Alto Networks worth $93,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 607.1% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PANW traded down $11.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $324.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,491,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,540,441. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.94. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.17 and a 1-year high of $380.84. The stock has a market cap of $104.99 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $384.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.59.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.24, for a total transaction of $10,376,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,295,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,434,232.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total transaction of $497,517.32. Following the sale, the president now owns 20,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,292,166.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.24, for a total transaction of $10,376,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,295,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,434,232.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 428,391 shares of company stock valued at $136,147,317 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

