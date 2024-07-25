CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lessened its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,818,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329,184 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned about 0.18% of Baker Hughes worth $60,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at $279,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 27,551 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Baker Hughes by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 466,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,954,000 after buying an additional 56,707 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 143,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 29,763 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

BKR traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.90. 4,957,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,545,945. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.17. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $28.32 and a 1 year high of $37.58.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKR. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.92.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

