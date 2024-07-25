CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Grows Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned about 0.08% of Packaging Co. of America worth $13,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Karen E. Gowland purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $182.06 per share, for a total transaction of $54,618.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,766.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

PKG traded up $1.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $195.05. 321,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,817. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.02. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.77. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $143.82 and a 1 year high of $199.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 9.06%. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PKG. Citigroup raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas lowered Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.50.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

