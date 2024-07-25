CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Grows Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,069,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,800 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.0% of CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned about 0.13% of Johnson & Johnson worth $486,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $4,071,642,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,019,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391,657 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,945,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,532,000 after acquiring an additional 241,799 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,620,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,620,000 after acquiring an additional 498,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,169,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,908,000 after acquiring an additional 975,485 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

JNJ stock traded up $3.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.28. The company had a trading volume of 6,862,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,321,671. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $143.13 and a 52 week high of $175.97. The company has a market cap of $376.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.51 and a 200 day moving average of $153.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

