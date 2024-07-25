CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $13.07 Million Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.09% of Burlington Stores worth $13,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $1,875,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

BURL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $233.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $252.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.80.

Shares of BURL stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $244.81. 673,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,780. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.44. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $255.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

