CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $15.55 Million Stock Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 662,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,088 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.22% of Brixmor Property Group worth $15,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BRX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,662,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,070,794,000 after purchasing an additional 165,572 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,985,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,135 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,915,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,012,000 after buying an additional 394,158 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 8,467,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,209 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,713,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,677,000 after purchasing an additional 123,284 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 360,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,096. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.13.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Brixmor Property Group stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,177,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,767. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $24.97.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $320.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.82 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 22.47%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.21%.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Further Reading

