CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $15.94 Million Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $15,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,587.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.75 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.27.

Shares of GLPI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 825,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,065. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.18.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 50.05%. The firm had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 112.18%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

