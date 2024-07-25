CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $16.63 Million Holdings in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) by 132.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,069,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,458,275 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned about 1.03% of BlackBerry worth $16,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BB. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $3.25 to $2.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $3.25 to $2.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.20.

In other BlackBerry news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 52,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $128,745.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,378. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackBerry stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.43. 2,760,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,117,063. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.40. BlackBerry Limited has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $5.75.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 25.80% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

