CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $29.77 Million Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 190,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,186 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $29,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 294.5% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 14,127 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,514,000 after buying an additional 3,360,413 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $18,861,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its position in Dollar General by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 191,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,932,000 after buying an additional 18,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Dollar General by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,340,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,194,000 after acquiring an additional 320,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Dollar General from $161.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.86.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $118.30. 1,400,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,429,901. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $173.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.