CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $35.65 Million Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co reduced its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 595,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 43,191 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.17% of Eversource Energy worth $35,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 157,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on ES shares. UBS Group upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:ES traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.49. 1,135,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,507,984. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $74.75.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -242.37%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

