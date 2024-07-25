CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $39.81 Million Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned about 0.09% of IQVIA worth $39,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IQV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 327.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 45.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on IQVIA from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.56.

NYSE IQV traded down $2.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $236.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,233,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,276. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.12 and its 200-day moving average is $229.28. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $167.42 and a one year high of $261.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.49.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.59%. IQVIA’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

