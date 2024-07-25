CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $67.98 Million Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 516,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,175 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $67,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of BX stock traded down $5.99 on Wednesday, hitting $137.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,450,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,552,665. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.59 and a 12-month high of $145.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.23 and a 200 day moving average of $124.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $98.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $14,323,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at $113,305,632. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ruth Porat bought 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $14,323,104.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 921,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,305,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $126.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.56.

Read Our Latest Report on BX

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.