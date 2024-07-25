CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $71.65 Million Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co reduced its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 927,749 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,965 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.07% of Shopify worth $71,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the first quarter worth $3,618,000. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $1,164,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,303,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,035,688,000 after buying an additional 238,596 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 4,007.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 35,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 34,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Shopify from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Shopify from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded Shopify from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Shopify from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.56.

Shopify Stock Down 5.4 %

Shopify stock traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.27. The stock had a trading volume of 8,245,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,060,938. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.59. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $91.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -348.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. As a group, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

