CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $82.78 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 650,024 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 21,062 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $82,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,789 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,502,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,370 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 13,164 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Argus upgraded ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.24.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $111.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,719,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,591,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $105.77 and a twelve month high of $135.18. The company has a market cap of $129.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.20.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

