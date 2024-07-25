CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Purchases 2,298 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.12% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $31,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5,533.3% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,677.8% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 485.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $151.90. The stock had a trading volume of 598,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,619. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.47 and its 200-day moving average is $153.16. The company has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.91, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.84. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.34 and a 52 week high of $171.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($17.09). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 69.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TTWO shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.96.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $36,432.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,173 shares in the company, valued at $10,724,591.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $378,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $36,432.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,724,591.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

