CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Purchases 61,080 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 352,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,080 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Tenable were worth $17,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new position in Tenable in the first quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Tenable by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenable alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,851 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $212,279.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,457 shares in the company, valued at $15,817,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $97,103.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,459.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,851 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $212,279.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,457 shares in the company, valued at $15,817,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,132 shares of company stock worth $1,049,183. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TENB. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Tenable in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Baird R W upgraded Tenable to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TENB

Tenable Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.40. 305,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,840. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.85 and a 12-month high of $53.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -74.05 and a beta of 0.86.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $215.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.56 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 8.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Tenable

(Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.