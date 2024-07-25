CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Purchases 9,662 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,413 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 9,662 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.08% of DexCom worth $41,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in DexCom by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,278,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,151,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256,092 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $540,178,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in DexCom by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,900,308 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $732,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672,471 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in DexCom by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,296,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,898,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,773,000. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DexCom news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $113,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,378.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $85,712.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,773,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $113,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,112 shares of company stock worth $480,861. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom Price Performance

DXCM traded down $2.61 on Thursday, hitting $109.33. 2,516,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,858,963. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $142.00. The firm has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.16.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

