CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 105,356 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co trimmed its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,120,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 105,356 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned about 0.12% of Copart worth $64,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in Copart by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 161,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,344,000 after purchasing an additional 14,126 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Copart by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,078,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,602,000 after acquiring an additional 636,438 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Copart by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,922,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,187,000 after acquiring an additional 400,940 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Copart by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,848,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,554,000 after acquiring an additional 44,248 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Copart by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 23,304 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of CPRT stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.16. 4,235,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,491,100. The company has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.79 and its 200 day moving average is $53.26. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.41 and a 1 year high of $58.58.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 20.80%. Copart’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

