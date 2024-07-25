CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 11,852 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co cut its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 567,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,852 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Sysco were worth $46,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $683,599,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $450,794,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Sysco by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,653,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,501 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $227,241,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,036,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,029,000 after buying an additional 240,671 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYY. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Sysco Price Performance

SYY traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,746,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,660. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.18. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $82.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.12.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.