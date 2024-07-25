CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 14,391 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co cut its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,391 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $14,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,519,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,595,000 after acquiring an additional 46,211 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,740,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,162,000 after purchasing an additional 23,950 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,871,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,603,000 after buying an additional 56,002 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,860,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,310,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,190,000 after acquiring an additional 199,780 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total value of $453,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,684.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,750 in the last three months. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SSNC stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.26. 639,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.44. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $69.49. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.38.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.25%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

