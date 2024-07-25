CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 1,699 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co cut its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $11,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MOH. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3,933.3% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $85,817.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,816,710.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total transaction of $3,451,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,613 shares in the company, valued at $18,504,526.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $85,817.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,816,710.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MOH. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $297.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $412.00 to $351.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.18.

Read Our Latest Report on MOH

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 12.7 %

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock traded up $36.76 on Thursday, reaching $325.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,140,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,988. The company has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $282.96 and a 52 week high of $423.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.85.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Molina Healthcare

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.