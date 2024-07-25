CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 20,169 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co trimmed its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,169 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.08% of Cincinnati Financial worth $15,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 188,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,367,000 after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 349,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,123,000 after acquiring an additional 46,595 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 168,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,904,000 after acquiring an additional 48,597 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $888,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $120.53. 328,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $96.86 and a 52-week high of $128.23. The company has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.56 and a 200 day moving average of $115.99.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.47 per share, for a total transaction of $113,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,018.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CINF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup raised Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.50.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

