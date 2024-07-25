CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 275 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co cut its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.05% of Republic Services worth $30,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Republic Services by 189.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 38,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services stock traded down $7.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $192.29. 1,275,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,580. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.65. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.23 and a 12 month high of $206.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.69.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.54%.

In other news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Republic Services from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Republic Services from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Republic Services from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.69.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

