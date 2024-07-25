Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS.
Canadian National Railway Price Performance
Shares of CNI opened at $115.87 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $134.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $73.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.78 and a 200-day moving average of $125.63.
Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.614 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.55%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Canadian National Railway
Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.
