Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS.

Shares of CNI opened at $115.87 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $134.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $73.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.78 and a 200-day moving average of $125.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.614 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.08.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

