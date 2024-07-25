Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Short Interest Up 879.1% in July

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,600 shares, an increase of 879.1% from the June 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 312,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Capgemini Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGEMY traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.29. The stock had a trading volume of 77,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,641. Capgemini has a 52 week low of $33.52 and a 52 week high of $49.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.07.

Capgemini Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.7327 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This is an increase from Capgemini’s previous annual dividend of $0.21.

About Capgemini

Capgemini SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services in strategy, technology, data science, and creative design fields to support companies and organizations in creating new models and new products within the digital economy.

