Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $57.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.70 million. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 15.35%.

Capital Bancorp Price Performance

Capital Bancorp stock opened at $25.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $353.22 million, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.76. Capital Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.56 and a 52 week high of $25.72.

Get Capital Bancorp alerts:

Capital Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Capital Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CBNK. Hovde Group lifted their price target on Capital Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens upgraded Capital Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Capital Bancorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.