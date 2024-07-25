Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Purchased by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 431.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $226,557,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 847,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,274,000 after buying an additional 16,224 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 10.4% during the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 799,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,962,000 after buying an additional 75,138 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 526,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,998,000 after buying an additional 85,433 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,875,000 after acquiring an additional 14,784 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total value of $203,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,639.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.67, for a total value of $466,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,676.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total value of $203,566.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,639.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,600 shares of company stock worth $1,720,241. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BATS CBOE traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.90. 812,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.35. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 94.44 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $502.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.80 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

CBOE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $197.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $199.00 price target (down from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.09.

