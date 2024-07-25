CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Acquired by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.11% of CBRE Group worth $32,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in CBRE Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 246,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,939,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after buying an additional 13,853 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CBRE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.14.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE traded up $11.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.98. 2,587,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650,358. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 1.40. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.63 and a 12 month high of $110.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

