CBS (OTCMKTS:CBS.A) Hits New 52-Week Low at $22.16

CBS Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBS.A – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.16 and last traded at $22.30, with a volume of 34085 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.39.

CBS Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.95. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.08.

About CBS

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

