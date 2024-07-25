Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Announces Earnings Results

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Celestica had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Celestica Stock Performance

Shares of CLS stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.11. 5,502,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,610. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.60. Celestica has a 52 week low of $16.28 and a 52 week high of $63.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

