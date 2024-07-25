Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Celestica had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Celestica Stock Performance

CLS stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.04. 5,673,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,271,084. Celestica has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $63.49. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Celestica from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Celestica from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celestica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Further Reading

