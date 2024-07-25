Centamin plc (LON:CEY) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share by the mining company on Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Centamin Trading Down 5.7 %

LON:CEY opened at GBX 122.01 ($1.58) on Thursday. Centamin has a 12 month low of GBX 77.25 ($1.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 134.20 ($1.74). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 2,024.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 122.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 112.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CEY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.94) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.07) price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Martin Horgan sold 95,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.59), for a total transaction of £117,813.09 ($152,370.78). Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and precious metals in Egypt, Côte d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

