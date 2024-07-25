Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNC. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Baird R W raised Centene to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Centene from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.93.

Insider Activity

In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Centene Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE CNC traded up $1.22 on Wednesday, reaching $66.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,215,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,407,221. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.83. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $60.83 and a 12-month high of $81.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.50.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $40.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 1.76%. Centene’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Featured Articles

